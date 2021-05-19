Stupp Bridge Company contracted to make essential parts for I-40 emergency bridge repair in Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a routine inspection on May 11, a mechanical fracture or crack, was discovered in a steel support beam that is essential to the function of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas.

Normally, more than 50,000 people travel over this bridge daily. Since the fracture was found, it has since been closed to this traffic, and drivers are having to find alternate routes. You can find more coverage on the impacts of the closure from our sister station WMCTV.

There is no clear timeline on when the bridge will be open again, but repair efforts, which will be done in two phases, are currently underway. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, phase one will require the installation of steel plates on each side of the fractured beam.

“They are basically splice plates to stabilize the area around the fracture so then the work crews can get into place and permanently replace the fractured beam,” General Manager and Vice President of Stupp Bridge Company Derek Clemons said.

The design of the plates was completed by Kiewit Infrastructure Group, and was given to Stupp Bridge Company in Bowling Green for fabrication. Stupp Bridge Company has been fabricating Steel since 1856 and moved from St. Louis to Bowling Green in 1999. Their specialty is large, steel bridge structures.

“We’re excited, we’re proud to be able to help,” Clemons said. “We feel like we have the best welders, the best fabricators in the U.S. here at Stupp Bridge, and, you know, we’re just proud to be able to use our skills to help.”

Clemons said Stupp Bridge had the specific materials already on hand that was needed to help complete this phase. “The material that’s used is a special steel that’s used only for bridges. It’s very strong, very ductile material,” Clemons said. 18,000 pounds of steel will be used for the project.

Once these pieces are complete, Clemons said it is likely Stupp Bridge will also fabricate the beams that will be replaced. While workers at Stupp Bridge company are used to fabricating these pieces, it is unique that they get to contribute to an emergency repair project like this one.

“It is close to home and we have a good relationship with Tennessee because it is so close,” Clemons stated. “So you know, something that impacts hundreds of thousands of people a week...it’s our highest priority right now.”

Stupp Bridge Company is expecting to work through the weekend to get the pieces for phase one of the project done. Phase two will remove and replace the damaged piece of the bridge, opening it to traffic.

