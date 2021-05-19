Advertisement

Submissions for $25,000 State Farm grant open June 2

Imagine you get in a car crash, and find out you don’t have the kind of insurance you need....
Imagine you get in a car crash, and find out you don’t have the kind of insurance you need. What’s more, the company claims you knew that all along.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Farm Neighborhood Assist is opening submissions to win $25,000 in grant money to 40 nonprofits.

Previous Bowling Green organizations who have won include the Med Center Health Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of America in Morgantown.

State Farm said the submission phase begins June 2 and will close when they receive 2,000 applicants. Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the Top 200 finalists.

The voting phase is August 18-27 when the public will have a chance to vote for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. The winners will be announced September 29, when the 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant.

State Farm said since the program’s inception, more than 340 causes have received a total of $9 million to create change in their communities.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police arrested two individuals in connection to Sunday's shooting
Bowling Green Police arrest individuals in connection to Sunday shooting
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep
Myers was arrested on multiple charges
Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow man
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the...
Beshear: Ending extra jobless aid now would hurt economy
Warren County Sheriff's Office hiring.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office hiring several different positions

Latest News

Vaccine clinic held in the West End neighborhood
City of Bowling Green, health department host vaccine clinic in West End neighborhood
This is what a driver's license will look like when residents opt for it be a Voluntary Travel...
Eight additional counties to get regional driver licensing offices
Grove
Kaley LIVE at the Grove
Good News
Good News: 7th Grader wins first place in writing contest