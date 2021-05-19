Submissions for $25,000 State Farm grant open June 2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Farm Neighborhood Assist is opening submissions to win $25,000 in grant money to 40 nonprofits.

Previous Bowling Green organizations who have won include the Med Center Health Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of America in Morgantown.

State Farm said the submission phase begins June 2 and will close when they receive 2,000 applicants. Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com . The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the Top 200 finalists.

The voting phase is August 18-27 when the public will have a chance to vote for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. The winners will be announced September 29, when the 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant.

State Farm said since the program’s inception, more than 340 causes have received a total of $9 million to create change in their communities.

