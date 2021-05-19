Advertisement

The JA Student of the Week of Eli Dotson

The JA Student of the Week of Eli Dotson
The JA Student of the Week of Eli Dotson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Eli Dotson, a senior at Bowling Green High School. Eli participated in the JA Virtual Job Shadow with M&L Electrical on April 23rd. The job shadow focused on the company, the culture, and jobs within the electrical field and trade industry. Students were given a virtual tour of all M&L Electrical departments and got a glimpse into the daily life of an employee. Eli’s favorite part of the job shadowing experience was that, “the job shadow was a great opportunity to really see options for a career that allows personal and professional growth even if you do not have a college degree.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police arrested two individuals in connection to Sunday's shooting
Bowling Green Police arrest individuals in connection to Sunday shooting
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep
Myers was arrested on multiple charges
Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow man
Warren County Sheriff's Office hiring.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office hiring several different positions
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the...
Beshear: Ending extra jobless aid now would hurt economy

Latest News

The JA Student of the Week of Erin Keown
The JA Student of the Week is Erin Keown
The JA Student of the Week of Eli Dotson
Eli Dotson
David N. Brown named Dean of WKU's Ogden College
New Dean named at WKU’s Ogden College
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools announces promotion and commencement locations