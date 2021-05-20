11th Annual Cooking For Hope livestreaming May 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 11th Annual First Southern National Bank Cooking for Hope will take place virtually this year on May 27.

The livestream will begin at 6PM on Facebook and the Hope House website.

Hope House Ministries adds that at Cooking for Hope, they will host a silent auction full of items donated by local businesses. The auction will also take place online.

Bidding is now open.

You can text HOPE to 88793 to register. Bidding will close at 7 PM on May 27.

For more information go to: https://www.hopehousebg.com/cookingforhope.html

