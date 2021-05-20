Advertisement

11th Annual Cooking For Hope livestreaming May 27

Hope House Ministries 'Cooking for Hope'
Hope House Ministries 'Cooking for Hope'(Hope House Ministries)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 11th Annual First Southern National Bank Cooking for Hope will take place virtually this year on May 27.

The livestream will begin at 6PM on Facebook and the Hope House website.

Hope House Ministries adds that at Cooking for Hope, they will host a silent auction full of items donated by local businesses. The auction will also take place online.

Bidding is now open.

You can text HOPE to 88793 to register. Bidding will close at 7 PM on May 27.

For more information go to: https://www.hopehousebg.com/cookingforhope.html

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: 3 dead, barn on fire in Ohio Co. (Source: wfie)
KSP: 3 dead, barn on fire in Ohio Co.
Bowling Green Police arrested two individuals in connection to Sunday's shooting
Bowling Green Police arrest individuals in connection to Sunday shooting
Frankie Rogers and Melvin McCathren
Two men charged with assault in Bowling Green stabbing
Ohio County Sheriff's Office investigates single-vehicle collision
One dead, another injured following wreck in Ohio County
Heart of the Bluegrass
Glasgow welcomes new music venue

Latest News

Kroger will open its first Marketplace concept in the Metro on Sept. 22. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Kroger stores now allowing fully vaccinated guests to go maskless
Russellville Independent School District logo
Russellville Independent School District votes to grant students do-over year
The temperatures are up and so is the pollen count in south-central Kentucky!
More sun, more heat for the latter half of the week!
Mind my Math Business
Minding my Math Business