BG Elite Youth Football Club aims to bring unity with the love of the sport

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to promote diversity and unity, the Bosnian American Association helped form a youth football club right here in Bowling Green.

The goal of BG Elite is to embrace cultural diversity and the love of the sport by bridging gaps and divides within the community.

The club has been so successful.

Coaching Director Evan Sutherland spoke on the success of the long-term goal of the club.

“Our main goal was to provide the highest platform of club soccer in the western part of the state. So you know, with BG Elite, yes, it’s predominantly Bowling Green kids, but we have kids from Owensboro, we have kids from Madisonville, Hopkinsville is now contacting us trying to bring their top-level players into our club. We provide a very high standard of coaching, high licenses that allow the players to excel and achieve goals. Long term, you know, the project for us is to be able to create a pathway for a player that’s eight years old, all the way through the years 18 through the till they graduate high school, and then they can go on to college, or potentially have a pathway to professional level,” says Sutherland.

BG Elite will host tryouts June 7 through the 10th.

The age groups range from 7 to 18.

