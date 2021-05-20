Hot Rods defeat Braves 8-1 on Wednesday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-4) evened up the series at one game apiece with the Rome Braves (8-6) with an 8-1 win on Wednesday night at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Hot Rods box score 05-19-21 (WBKO)

The Hot Rods started the scoring early, bringing in four in the top of the first inning. Pedro Martinez and Greg Jones reached on errors by the Braves middle infielders. Blake Hunt singled home Martinez off Braves starter Ricky DeVito.

Evan Edwards drove in Jones with a single before Ruben Cardenas reached on a fielder’s choice, loading the bases. Hunt scored on a throwing error by the Braves first basemen Bryce Ball and Jonathan Aranda grounded out to first, bringing in Edwards to give the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead.

The Hot Rods would later score four more runs in the 8th inning.

Murray (1-0) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out four and picked up his first win of the season. Garcia allowed one run during his 2.0 innings of work, including three hits and one home run. Chris Gau pitched 1.0 scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out one. Mikey York hurled 1.0 perfect inning to end the game, striking out two.

They take on the Braves again for the third game of the series on Thursday night with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch.

