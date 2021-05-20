Advertisement

Kentucky Kroger stores now allowing fully vaccinated guests to go maskless

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kroger stores in Kentucky are allowing fully-vaccinated customers to go maskless beginning Thursday, May 20.

The grocery store chain updated its mask policy Wednesday.

Kroger said it will adhere to state or local mandates. Customers and employees who are not fully-vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks.

Pharmacy and clinic employees will continue wearing masks.

