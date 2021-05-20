KSP: 3 dead, barn on fire in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police says three people are dead in Ohio County.

According to KSP officials, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office called state troopers to assist just after 4:30 p.m.

State troopers say it appears the three individuals, two males, and one female, were shot.

KSP told 14 News that all three victims were found in close proximity to one another outside of the home.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 5700 block of Highway 62.

We are told a barn was also burning near where the bodies were found. Troopers say it may take hours for the barn to cool down.

KSP is now working to get multiple search warrants while detectives canvass the surrounding area and collect evidence.

State troopers say a death investigation is underway.

We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

