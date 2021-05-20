Advertisement

Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer in 2022

According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with...
According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with many modern web tasks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Microsoft is saying goodbye to its iconic web browser.

The tech giant said Internet Explorer 11 will be its final version of the software and its support for it will end next year.

The once-dominant browser debuted in 1995.

According to the company, IE is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with many modern web tasks.

Windows users will still have access to Microsoft Edge, the company’s modern browser.

Edge is based on Google’s open-source Chrome code and has gained traction in recent years.

Support for IE11 will end on June 15, 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: 3 dead, barn on fire in Ohio Co. (Source: wfie)
KSP: 4th victim found dead inside Ohio Co. barn
Bowling Green Police arrested two individuals in connection to Sunday's shooting
Bowling Green Police arrest individuals in connection to Sunday shooting
Frankie Rogers and Melvin McCathren
Two men charged with assault in Bowling Green stabbing
Ohio County Sheriff's Office investigates single-vehicle collision
One dead, another injured following wreck in Ohio County
Heart of the Bluegrass
Glasgow welcomes new music venue

Latest News

In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the...
US ends use of 2 immigration jails where mistreatment alleged
JA
Race for JA
Kaley LIVE
Kaley LIVE with #CaveCountryChallenge
Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.
Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month
An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an...
Report: BBC reporter used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview