One dead following fatal wreck in Greenville

Ohio County Sheriff's Office investigates single-vehicle collision
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s office responded to the 4000 block of US Highway 62 East for a single-vehicle collision.

According to authorities, a vehicle hit a concrete pillar on the edge of the roadway.

The driver, Rebecca Bradley of Beaver Dam, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for her injuries.

The passenger, Jamie Davis of Beaver Dam was pronounced dead by the Ohio County Coroners office.

The collision is under investigation.

