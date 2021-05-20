One dead following fatal wreck in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s office responded to the 4000 block of US Highway 62 East for a single-vehicle collision.

According to authorities, a vehicle hit a concrete pillar on the edge of the roadway.

The driver, Rebecca Bradley of Beaver Dam, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for her injuries.

The passenger, Jamie Davis of Beaver Dam was pronounced dead by the Ohio County Coroners office.

The collision is under investigation.

