Russellville Independent School District votes to grant students do-over year

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a tweet by Russellville High School, the Russellville Independent School District Board of Education has unanimously voted to allow a supplemental school year provided through Senate Bill 128.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 128 into law earlier this year. It is now up to individual school districts to vote to implement it or not.

Russellville Independent School System says that all potential participants would have had to apply prior to May 1.

