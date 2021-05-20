Scottsville Police and Allen County Sheriff’s Office now equipped with IFAKS and mass casualty rescue packs

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Serving and protecting is their job and now the Scottsville Police Department and Allen County Sheriff’s Office will carry individual first-aid kits thanks to donations.

Scottsville Police Department received funding from community partners that was founded by Blankenship and Sons Pest... Posted by Scottsville Police Department on Monday, May 17, 2021

“Just having that availability and that training and, and being able to have these things to where we can use them the proper way and why they need to be used, I just think it’s a big step in the right direction for this county and for the city,” says Deputy Danny Wilson of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Thanks to a hefty donation, the Scottsville Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office have been equipped with individual first aid kits.

Scottsville Chief of Police, Darren Tabor adds, “Blankenship and Sons Pest Control kind of headed this thing up, they went out and got community partners to donate money for these. They raised $2,500 for that, Modern Woodmen came in and did a $2,500 matching grant for that. So we end up with $5,000 to purchase these kits are, they’re pretty expensive kits, but they’re, they’re essential to law enforcement and essential to emergency services.”

Law enforcement officials say these kits will help aid them in a time of need if necessary.

“If we were on scene and something happened to a victim or officer or anything we can, we can bind them up quickly and save their life while EMS isn’t around,” adds Chief Tabor.

Not only were they able to acquire the individual first aid kits, but they were also able to purchase two mass casualty rescue packs. Ashley Pardue who led the efforts to get the donations spoke on the reasoning behind getting involved.

“My husband, John, is a paramedic here in Allen County and he’s also a volunteer firefighter and he sees that, he is a paramedic, that the second’s matter. There are situations where it takes time, like they’ve said, to get there, and if this is something that can help save a life, help stop bleeding, that sort of thing. It could be, you know, a major advantage to our law enforcement,” says Pardue.

Modern Woodmen of America also spoke on matching the donation.

“Anything I can do, or our community can do to help them then I think we should, getting these kits, I mean as it’s been said seconds save lives, I mean, they go home to wives and husbands and children every day, if I can help, and the community can help to return them home safely, shouldn’t we do it,” says Nicholas Hurt with Modern Woodmen of America.

