Two men charged with assault in Bowling Green stabbing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say Joshua McCarty told them he had been jumped and stabbed by Frankie Rogers and Melvin McCathren early Wednesday morning.

The assault allegedly took place behind Apartment B5 at 16-25 Parkside Drive.

When police arrived they noticed an apparent stab wound to McCarty’s abdomen. They say McCarty was taken to Skyline Hospital in Nashville in stable condition.

Police say Rogers and McCathren changed their stories to different officers about what had taken place. Both men were taken into custody charged with Assault 1st degree, and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

