Advertisement

UPDATE: BGPD searching for graffiti suspect

By WBKO News Staff and Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for a suspect in a series of graffiti incidents.

According to BGPD, the incidents are widespread in the downtown area.

References to Israel, black lives matter, classism, and defunding police were spray-painted on businesses, sidewalks, and roadways.

“So we were just dumbfounded and not happy with coming to work and looking downtown like this..” said Maddy Wood.

VANDALIZED: Overnight several businesses were vandalized with graffiti. Fountain Square Park and the Hot Rod Stadium was...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, May 21, 2021

Joe Imel with the Bowling Green Daily News says his building was also hit, “it was a yellow journalism, no propaganda.”

“This was terrible to deface the downtown--I think even Fountain Square Park had some graffiti on the sidewalk. And that’s just not you know, that’s not a way to do it. Your shameful actions really kind of drowned out whatever message you were trying, to give,” said Imel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-393-4000 anonymously or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE to get paid for your tip.

Graffiti Suspect
Graffiti Suspect(BGPD)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle wreck on Briggs Hill Road
UPDATE: Man on motorcycle killed after crash on Morgantown Road
Warren RECC
UPDATE: Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road
KSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County
Kentucky Downs
Expansion plans for Kentucky Downs in Warren County denied

Latest News

Bowling Green following the housing trend, becoming a sellers market
Home owners taking advantage of seller’s market in Bowling Green
Over 8,000 people unemployed, and 8,000 jobs posted across South Central Kentucky
Over 8,000 people unemployed and 8,000 jobs posted across south central Kentucky
On Saturdays, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church worships at their second location.
Churches united in faith in Smiths Grove
Warming trend ahead!
It's getting hot in here!
Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road
Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road