UPDATE: BGPD searching for graffiti suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for a suspect in a series of graffiti incidents.

According to BGPD, the incidents are widespread in the downtown area.

References to Israel, black lives matter, classism, and defunding police were spray-painted on businesses, sidewalks, and roadways.

“So we were just dumbfounded and not happy with coming to work and looking downtown like this..” said Maddy Wood.

Joe Imel with the Bowling Green Daily News says his building was also hit, “it was a yellow journalism, no propaganda.”

“This was terrible to deface the downtown--I think even Fountain Square Park had some graffiti on the sidewalk. And that’s just not you know, that’s not a way to do it. Your shameful actions really kind of drowned out whatever message you were trying, to give,” said Imel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-393-4000 anonymously or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE to get paid for your tip.

Graffiti Suspect (BGPD)

