Collage Arts Program to offer music, dance, visual arts classes for special needs adults

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new all-inclusive program for adults with special needs will be introduced this summer.

Light of Chance is a nonprofit that provides innovative arts and wellness programs for youth. The organization is now also offering the Collage Arts Program for adults with developmental delays and disabilities.

Classes in music, dance, visual arts and yoga will be offered in-person at 527 State Street in Bowling Green beginning June 14. Participants 18 and older can learn more and register here.

There will be health precautions for all in-person classes including temperature checks and mask requirements.

Light of Chance said the program was created to enhance participants’ artistic expression, social skills and self-confidence. Eric Logan, Executive Director of Light of Chance, said “We want to be another viable resource for adults with the special needs population. We want to build an environment where participants feel a sense of belonging while enjoying their experiences within the program. The arts are universal and transcend age, genders and disabilities which leads us to continue believing we can do a great deal of good with our targeted population.”

The Collage Arts Program is also aimed at encouraging self-advocacy, personal development and a connection with peers.

Wendie Whittington is Program Coordinator. “We’ve been working hard to create this new program, and we are excited to offer a new resource to the Bowling Green community. I can’t wait to meet the new Collage Arts Program participants.”

