Good news for summer lovers!

Hitting those low 90s by next week!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re ready for pool weather, you’re going to love this forecast! Temperatures will flirt with the upper 90s as clouds stick through this afternoon.

Temperatures climbing near 90 this afternoon!
It’s been a beautiful end a beautiful end to the work week so far! Temperatures will be on the warming trend within the next several days as a high pressure system dominates South Central KY. Clouds will stick around into the weekend but we will be H-O-T! Daytime highs will climb to the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be a perfect time to be grilling outside at the pool! The beginning of the work week will be even warmer as temperatures climb to the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Remember to bring the water bottle, sunscreen, and sunglasses if you plan on being outdoors! By mid-week we’ll be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms as daytime highs go into the upper 80s. Showers drag into Thursday and Friday though we’re not expecting a complete washout. Take advantage of our current conditions because the end of next week looks soggy!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 89. Low 62, winds N-2

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 89. Low 63, winds N-5

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 92. Low 65, winds W-6

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 96 (1941)

Record Low: 38 (1954)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+0.94″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+4.08″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 50 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: High (8.4 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (2537 Mold Spore Count)

