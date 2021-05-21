Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Meredith Rozanski

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -From Florida beaches to Bowling Green Kentucky Meredith Rozanski now serves the community in her role as Chief Operating Officer of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I came here from Northwest Florida. I’ve been here about eight years now,” said Meredith Rozanski, hero. “I have a background in public accounting, I’m a licensed CPA, I have a master’s in accounting. I started my journey in accounting then worked for the Pensacola Chamber for 10 years. So I am very used to a chamber environment and a combined chamber and economic development organization. Then I went into manufacturing and really missed working for a Chamber of Commerce and being part of that community-building aspect. So when I saw this opportunity come up, I applied.”

Meredith has worked alongside the CEO & President of the Bowling Green Arean Chamber of Commerce, Ron Bunch for years, and she has created several successful programs for the community.

“Meredith does anything we need to be done, to make sure that we’re properly serving the community. She’s really put the program together, which is now the SCK launch. It’s a national model. Meredith and her team have really built the fabric around that, which then lifts up every one of our students in K-12. Both school districts and she’s worked with the two superintendents in the leadership. But that’s just one example of an amazing thing that Mary has done in her tenure here,” said Bunch.

Throughout COVID Meredith became the key communicator for the chamber and other businesses in our area.

“I spent a lot of time reaching out to businesses trying to figure out what were their struggles. What were the things that they needed to know? So I also arranged for us to do a series of webinars on topics that were of concern. So we use a lot of our local partner experts to do legal updates on what the changes in the different acts were in how they impacted their businesses. We did state officials to talk about unemployment because that was a big issue for a lot of our employers of how to make sure that their employees got taken care of during this time. So just really is the single point facilitator for making sure that as businesses had needs, we had a solution and really pulled on our friends and family network, not just locally here in our community, but at the state and national level as well to get answers as quickly as possible,” Rozanski.

For her hard work and dedication to the community of Bowling Green, we honor Meredith as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“She’s definitely a Hometown Hero. I’m very proud to be able to work with her. I depend a lot on Meredith here and she comes through every time she’s impeccable and her character, huge hard worker, and really deeply cares about the community makes a huge difference here,” Bunch added.

