Kentucky constable threatened man at gunpoint

Constable Danny Cope, 66, was arrested on Tuesday.
Constable Danny Cope, 66, was arrested on Tuesday.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT
BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A county constable in northern Kentucky is facing felony charges for pointing a gun at a man during a collections visit. The constable was outside his jurisdiction. 66-year-old Danny Cope was indicted in Boone County Tuesday on charges of endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and official misconduct. The incident happened March 12 at an apartment complex in Florence. The Boone County Sheriff says Cope was in the wrong county. They say he forced his way into a man’s apartment, pointed his gun at the person and said “he would kill him.”

