Livestream: Allen County-Scottsville vs Greenwood Baseball

Greenwood Baseball
Greenwood Baseball(Hunter Smith)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County-Scottsville travels down to Greenwood in this 4th region matchup at 6 PM. As the regular season winds down, the Gators and Patriots look to gain some momentum heading into District tournaments next week.

Greenwood is currently 18-12. The Patriots are 6-14

Livestream both of these games at www.wbko.com/prepspin or at www.prepspin.com.

