Scottsville Road safety project set to begin in Alvaton

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - A highway safety improvement project for Scottsville Road in the Alvaton area is set to start on Monday. Message boards and other traffic control devices were put in place on Friday. The project will address safety issues at 10 intersections along the U.S. 231 corridor between Dye Ford Road and Mt. Lebanon Church Road. The purpose of the project is to improve safety and efficiency in the Alvaton area which has seen tremendous growth in recent years.

The safety improvements will add six Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersections along with four other intersection improvements. The RCUT intersection prohibits direct left turns from the side street and creates a two-stage process for left turns and straight through movements from the side street. Motorists turning left or traveling straight across the intersection will turn right to proceed to the custom left turn lane provided to make a U-turn.

Once in the left turn lane, motorists will complete the U-turn when traffic is clear. The RCUT intersection improves sight distance and allows motorists to focus on traffic coming from one way at a time.

Improvements at intersections not getting an RCUT will be limited to left in and right out only. The intersections getting improvements are listed below.

S. 231/Mt. Lebanon Church Road – This intersection will be reconstructed as an RCUT intersection

S. 231/Greta Drive – Will be restricted to a left turn in, right turn in and right turn out only.

S. 231/Ivy Farms Street – This intersection will be reconstructed as an RCUT intersection.

S 231/Wilson Road – Will be restricted to a left turn in, right turn in and right turn out only.

S. 231/Drake Boulevard – Will be restricted to a left turn in, right turn in and right turn out only.

S. 231/Nob Hill Road/Collett Bridge Road – This intersection will be reconstructed as an RCUT intersection.

S. 231/Nob Hill Road – Will be restricted to a left turn in, right turn in and right turn out only.

S. 231/Phil Moore Park Entrance – This intersection will be reconstructed as an RCUT intersection.

S. 231/Village Way – This intersection will be reconstructed as an RCUT intersection.

S. 231/Dye Ford Road – This intersection will be reconstructed as an RCUT intersection.

Lane closures ae expected throughout the project and motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph during construction. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Charles Deweese Construction of Franklin was awarded $3,499,867 for the project on February 26.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/