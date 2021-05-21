Sen. Rand Paul and Charles Booker defend their opposite stances

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican Senator Rand Paul is seeking reelection in 2022 and one of his potential opponents is speaking out following comments made during an interview with WBKO News.

Former State Representative and Democrat, Charles Booker launched an exploratory committee for a U.S. Senate run over a month ago.

“I just don’t think people in Kentucky are really interested in those ideas,” said Paul about Booker’s ideology.

The committee has signaled Booker’s interest in challenging Paul who was elected into office in 2011.

“This is not a game to me. And it’s not a game to the people of Kentucky. But it’s a game to Rand Paul, because he doesn’t care,” said Booker.

The Democrat has already raised over half a million dollars. However, Paul said he is not concerned about Booker as a possible opponent and claims his rhetoric isn’t popular in Kentucky.

“I just don’t think it’s gonna be very popular to be for defunding the police. I really think it’d be crazy to have no police,” said Paul.

Booker responded to this statement and called Paul a ‘liar.’

“I want us to fully fund community and public safety,” said Booker. “I want us to make sure that everyone can be safe in their homes, that everyone’s family is okay, no matter where they are in this Commonwealth. Rand Paul knows that. But instead, he’s trying to stoke division.”

In an interview with WBKO News, Paul said Booker’s plans on reparations for slavery are ‘a crazy idea.’

“I think the idea that reparations for slavery would be the same as building roads and bridges and that we should fund reparations for slavery, just like we do roads and bridges. That’s an idea so far outside the mainstream,” expressed Paul.

Booker says the idea of reparations is about justice and accountability and compared his ideas to what has been done in the coal and tobacco industry.

“We enacted tobacco settlement funds to invest in our communities and make sure that we are diversifying our agricultural industries,” said Booker. “To offend and insult folks who are actually fighting to make sure we have a brighter future, it’s a shame. It’s beneath the office that he is in. And it’s why he should not be in that office.”

Booker was narrowly defeated by Amy McGrath in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in 2020.

The election is on November 8, 2022. Booker has not officially filed at this time as he says he is still talking to people of Kentucky about the potential run.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.