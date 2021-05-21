Advertisement

Shop Local | Country Breeze Market

Shop Local!
Shop Local!
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens gives us a look at Country Breeze Market, a rural grocery store in the Logan County community of Auburn.

Owner Elmer Swarey manages the market, which opened in 2014. Nearly all products are supplied by area producers and vendors or the Mennonite communities of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio.

Now, more than ever, WBKO encourages you to support our local businesses and keep SOKY in business. Head on over to our Shop Local page!

