Shop Local | Country Breeze Market

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens gives us a look at Country Breeze Market, a rural grocery store in the Logan County community of Auburn.

Owner Elmer Swarey manages the market, which opened in 2014. Nearly all products are supplied by area producers and vendors or the Mennonite communities of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio.

