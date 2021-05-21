Taz Trucking nationalizes Bowling Green with signage on over 800 trucks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier this year Taz Trucking owner Tahir Zukic was awarded the 2021 Small Business Person of the Year award by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Zukic, a Bosnian native, moved to Bowling Green with only his two children and wife. Zukic told WBKO News that he started his company with only one truck; and says his business was able to be so successful because of Bowling Green’s thriving economy.

”I was so surprised when they came to give me the award. That means the whole world to me. The best award I’ve ever get in my life. Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for picking me, I’ve tried to grow my business and bring more support to the community of Bowling Green,” said Zukic.

Zukic says he wanted to recongize Bowling Green by placing signage on the back of his 800 fleet of trucks, promoting Bowling Green as one of the best places to live, according to Time Magazine.

“We came to the idea to put logos on semi trucks--I have big support of Bosnian community here in Bowling Green and we are traveling through the U.S daily,” said Zukic.

