Warren County softball blooper goes viral on Tik Tok

By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green mother posted a hilarious video of her daughter on Tik Tok that has racked up over 1.4 million views and counting.

The 4-year-old, Ava Herman, is seen hitting the softball off a tee Tuesday night at Basil Griffin Park when she then runs to first base with the bat still in her hand.

You can hear Ava’s dad, who is behind the camera, say, “drop the bat.” Ava proceeds to throw the bat, only for it to hit her straight on top of her head. Thank goodness for helmets!

Ava’s mother Sarah coaches Ava’s team- the Warren County Lollipops.

“They’re like three and four-year-olds, and they’re all trying to learn the game. They’ve never played before. So it’s always entertaining to watch them and just see their little personalities come out on the field,” said Sarah.

Check out the hilarious video below:

@that_southern_momma

🥎🤦🏻‍♀️😂 #Softball #Teeball #SpotlightAPI #ShadowAndBone #destinationdepop #sipintosummer #whoops #comedy #fyp

♬ Ooh Ahh (My Life Be Like) [feat. Tobymac] - Grits

