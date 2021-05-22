A good weekend to soak in the sun!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will linger in the area this evening as temperatures drop to the mid to low 70s! You won’t need the jacket anytime soon because warm conditions are here to stay.

Temps climb into the upper 80s this weekend. (wbko)

Sunday will be warm with partly cloudy conditions. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s! If you’re planning on grilling out or laying by the pool make sure you bring that sunscreen with you because you will need it. We get even hotter by Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Showers and thunderstorms roll in by Wednesday but we’re not expecting a complete washout. Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the end of the work week with temperatures still staying mild and in the upper 80s! Unfortunately, next weekend looks soggy as we still track isolated showers through Saturday and Sunday. If you have any outdoor work to get done, definitely do it before Wednesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 89. Low 63, winds NW-5

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 92. Low 65, winds W-5

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 92. Low 67, winds S-9

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 96 (1925)

Record Low: 35 (2002)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+3.93″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 55 / Small Particulate Matter: 49)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: High (8.4 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (2830 Mold Spore Count)

