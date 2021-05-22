Advertisement

A good weekend to soak in the sun!

Good news if you’re ready for pool weather.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will linger in the area this evening as temperatures drop to the mid to low 70s! You won’t need the jacket anytime soon because warm conditions are here to stay.

Temps climb into the upper 80s this weekend.
Temps climb into the upper 80s this weekend.(wbko)

Sunday will be warm with partly cloudy conditions. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s! If you’re planning on grilling out or laying by the pool make sure you bring that sunscreen with you because you will need it. We get even hotter by Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Showers and thunderstorms roll in by Wednesday but we’re not expecting a complete washout. Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the end of the work week with temperatures still staying mild and in the upper 80s! Unfortunately, next weekend looks soggy as we still track isolated showers through Saturday and Sunday. If you have any outdoor work to get done, definitely do it before Wednesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 89. Low 63, winds NW-5

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 92. Low 65, winds W-5

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 92. Low 67, winds S-9

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 96 (1925)

Record Low: 35 (2002)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+3.93″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 55 / Small Particulate Matter: 49)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: High (8.4 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (2830 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle wreck on Briggs Hill Road
UPDATE: Man on motorcycle killed after crash on Morgantown Road
Warren RECC
UPDATE: Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road
KSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County
Kentucky Downs
Expansion plans for Kentucky Downs in Warren County denied
BGPD is looking for a suspect in a series of graffiti incidents.
UPDATE: BGPD searching for graffiti suspect

Latest News

Warming trend ahead!
It's getting hot in here!
Temperatures climbing near 90 this afternoon!
Good news for summer lovers!
Tracking a strong ridge of high pressure lasting through the weekend!
Heating up for the weekend and early next week!
Open them up! Very warm conditions in store today before we REALLY warm up into the weekend and...
Cranking up the heat just in time for the weekend!