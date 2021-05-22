BGYFFL hosts Kiddie Bowl, Chargers defeat Seahawks 24-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Youth Flag Football League hosted its Kiddie Bowl.

Coach Tyreon Clark says about 20 teams started the season and tonight the last two remaining the Chargers versus the Seahawks.

In the end, the Chargers win it all with a final score of 24 to 22.

Registration for the BG Youth Flag Football summer camps is already available.

The first session will begin June first.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.