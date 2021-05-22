Advertisement

Boy who inspired people with 'Best Day Ever' dies of brain cancer

David Turner Jr. in 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
David Turner Jr. in 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A boy who inspired several others in his short life died on Friday.

David Turner Jr. died “passed quickly without pain” at 3:41 a.m., according to his mother, Elizabeth Turner.

David was diagnosed with DIPG, a form of childhood brain cancer. Unfortunately, his cancer was terminal.

Following his diagnosis, Elizabeth Turner vowed to make each day the best day ever for her son.

Before his death, David got to experience a ride in the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Air Unit helicopter and play with a National Guard Armory bomb squad robot. He was also there as Gov. Andy Beshear signed a DIPG Awareness Day Proclamation on May 17.

David was 9 years old.

