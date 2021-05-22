Advertisement

UPDATE: Man on motorcycle killed after crash on Morgantown Road

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say a man driving a motorcycle was killed after a crash on Morgantown Road near the intersection of Midcrest Drive in Warren County. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office asked Kentucky State Police to investigate the crash that happened just before 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that a 2021 Honda Accord driven by 19-year-old Paul Dunia, of Bowing Green, turned on Morgantown Road from Midcrest Drive. Police say Dunia turned in front of a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Bobby Austin Jr. who was on Morgantown Road.  Austin was unable to stop and hit the rear of the Accord.  The crash caused Austin to be ejected from the motorcycle and into the road.  Police say a Ford Taurus driven by 51-year old Robert Jones, of Rochester was unable to avoid hitting Austin. 

Bobby Austin Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene.

