Ethan the rescue dog named ‘Chief Tasting Officer’ for Busch brand dog beer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From left to die to an official sponsorship, Ethan the dog’s life has completely turned around.

Ethan was recently chosen as the winner of Busch’s ‘Chief Tasting Officer’ contest. The contest was to find who’d represent Busch’s dog brew, a dog-friendly flavor full of nutrients.

As part of his new job, Ethan gets a $20,000, healthcare converge, and free Busch Dog Brew.

Ethan was rescued this year after being found neglected and starved outside the Kentucky Humane Society.

He was treated and cared for by a family at the shelter until they were able to adopt him.

