Expansion plans for Kentucky Downs in Warren County denied

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expansion of Kentucky Downs in Warren County may be delayed.

On Thursday, the Bowling Green and Warren County Planning and Zoning Committee voted (7-3) to deny an application that would have led to the expansion of Kentucky Downs.

The proposed zone would have been on Ken Bale Boulevard.

We reached out to Kentucky Downs but they had no comment at this time.

