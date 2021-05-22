Expansion plans for Kentucky Downs in Warren County denied

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expansion of Kentucky Downs in Warren County may be delayed.

On Thursday, the Bowling Green and Warren County Planning and Zoning Committee voted (7-3) to deny an application that would have led to the expansion of Kentucky Downs.

The proposed zone would have been on Ken Bale Boulevard.

We reached out to Kentucky Downs but they had no comment at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.