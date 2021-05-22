Advertisement

Fallen Pearl Harbor hero recognized in Warren County with proclamation

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Warren County Fiscal Court recognized a fallen hero, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers of Merry Oaks, Kentucky.

The Barren County Native was killed in action in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

He was on the USS Oklahoma when it sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen.

His remains were recently identified.

Warren County magistrates signed a proclamation to honor Howard Magers on Friday.

Magers’ sister in law says they’re grateful for the honor.

“I want to say that we appreciate this honor that is bestowed on us. On behalf of all the Magers family, we do appreciate it. Appreciate the honor that you’re giving him. We, we’re, we’re happy to have him home at last,” says Betty Magers, his sister-in-law.

Seaman Magers will be laid to rest with full military honors in Smiths Grove on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 29th.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle wreck on Briggs Hill Road
UPDATE: Man on motorcycle killed after crash on Morgantown Road
Warren RECC
UPDATE: Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road
KSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County
Kentucky Downs
Expansion plans for Kentucky Downs in Warren County denied
BGPD is looking for a suspect in a series of graffiti incidents.
UPDATE: BGPD searching for graffiti suspect

Latest News

Bowling Green following the housing trend, becoming a sellers market
Home owners taking advantage of seller’s market in Bowling Green
Over 8,000 people unemployed, and 8,000 jobs posted across South Central Kentucky
Over 8,000 people unemployed and 8,000 jobs posted across south central Kentucky
On Saturdays, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church worships at their second location.
Churches united in faith in Smiths Grove
Warming trend ahead!
It's getting hot in here!
Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road
Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road