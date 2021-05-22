Fallen Pearl Harbor hero recognized in Warren County with proclamation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Warren County Fiscal Court recognized a fallen hero, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers of Merry Oaks, Kentucky.

The Barren County Native was killed in action in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

He was on the USS Oklahoma when it sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen.

His remains were recently identified.

Warren County magistrates signed a proclamation to honor Howard Magers on Friday.

Magers’ sister in law says they’re grateful for the honor.

“I want to say that we appreciate this honor that is bestowed on us. On behalf of all the Magers family, we do appreciate it. Appreciate the honor that you’re giving him. We, we’re, we’re happy to have him home at last,” says Betty Magers, his sister-in-law.

Seaman Magers will be laid to rest with full military honors in Smiths Grove on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 29th.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.