First ever food truck and crafts fair at SOKY Fairgrounds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Food and arts and crafts?

Both were available at the first-ever SOKY Food Truck and Craft Fair being held at the SOKY Fairgrounds.

People were able to enjoy walking around looking at different booths where vendors had unique things to sell, while also enjoying a variety of food trucks.

Jennifer Stafford who owns the Lady Bugs Food Truck helped put the event together, she spoke on its success.

“Last night was our first night here and it got really crowded in here, which was amazing for our first night for our first event. So we’re hoping to double or triple it today and especially having a live band, we’re gonna have Disorderly Conduct,” says Stafford.

The event will last until Sunday, May 23, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the SOKY Fairgrounds.

