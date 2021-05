BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With five games left in the regular season, Allen County-Scottsville traveled to Greenwood for this 4th Region matchup.

The Patriots score four runs in the top of the 7th but fall just short to the Gators 6-5.

Greenwood moves to 19-12 on the season.

Allen-County Scottsville falls to 6-15.

