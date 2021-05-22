Advertisement

Hot Rods lose second straight to Braves 6-1

By Brett Alper
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-6) fell to the Rome Braves (10-6) to force a tie atop the High-A East South Division standings after a 6-1 loss Friday night.

The Braves scored in the bottom of the first inning off Hot Rods starter Michael Mercado. Riley Delgado singled with one out and scored on a Michael Harris double, giving the Braves an early 1-0 edge.

With two outs in the 6th, Brett Langhorne hit a fly ball to center field where Hot Rods centerfielder Grant Witherspoon missed the catch for an error, scoring two. Langhorne came around to score on Kevin Josephina’s RBI single, handing Rome a 5-0 lead.

The Hot Rods drove in their lone run of the game in the top of the seventh after Jonathan Aranda led off with a double. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and after Rome called on reliever Davis Schwab, Jordan Qsar brought home Aranda with a grounder to first base, cutting Bowling Green’s deficit to 5-1.

The two teams will play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch.

