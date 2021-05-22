Advertisement

Kentucky receives grant for suicide lifeline transition

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Recognizing...
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Recognizing that many Americans rely on texting, rather than phone calls, the U.S. communications regulator will weigh whether to require phone companies to let people text a suicide hotline. Crisis counselors began responding to texts sent to the Lifeline last August, the FCC said, and on Thursday, April 22, 2021, the agency voted unanimously to start a process that could also require phone companies to let people text 988. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has received $340,000 to help plan for changing over to a crisis phone line that will be known as 988.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the funding came from Vibrant Emotional Health, which is the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

He says the three-digit hotline allows access to mental health care similar to the 911 system for physical health.

The new 988 lines will become the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in July 2022. Until then, the current phone number of (800) 273-TALK (8255) will remain in operation.

