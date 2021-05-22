Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two people are dead and eight more are wounded, one seriously, following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say two men died and another man is hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting early Saturday near the Monarch nightclub. Police say the other seven have injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced.

KMSP-TV reports that a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

The latest deaths brought the city’s homicide total to 31 for 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle wreck on Briggs Hill Road
UPDATE: Man on motorcycle killed after crash on Morgantown Road
Warren RECC
UPDATE: Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road
KSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County
Kentucky Downs
Expansion plans for Kentucky Downs in Warren County denied
BGPD is looking for a suspect in a series of graffiti incidents.
UPDATE: BGPD searching for graffiti suspect

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 13
Bowling Green following the housing trend, becoming a sellers market
Home owners taking advantage of seller’s market in Bowling Green
Over 8,000 people unemployed, and 8,000 jobs posted across South Central Kentucky
Over 8,000 people unemployed and 8,000 jobs posted across south central Kentucky
A fatal shooting occurred at a New Jersey house party late Saturday night.
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating multiple shootings that...
13 wounded, 14-year-old girl killed in gunfight at unauthorized SC concert