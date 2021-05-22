Advertisement

TDOT picks up materials to continue emergency repair work on I-40 bridge in Tennessee

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bridge repairs will continue on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas after a routine inspection on May 11, a mechanical fracture or crack, was discovered in a steel support beam that is essential to its function.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation was at Stupp bridge Company in Bowling Green on Saturday to pick up essential materials necessary to continue the repairs.

Scott Gillespie with TDOT says, “it’s a privilege to be a part of this and we’re here to pick up part four key week construction to be headed to the I-40 Bridge in Memphis, and we will be delivering that some somewhere around two o’clock this afternoon for them to get started.”

There is no clear timeline on when the bridge will be open again, but repair efforts, which will be done in two phases, are currently underway.

Stupp Bridge Company has been fabricating Steel since 1856 and moved from St. Louis to Bowling Green in 1999. Their specialty is large, steel bridge structures.

