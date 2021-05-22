Advertisement

UPDATE: Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: 10:24 p.m.

According to a social media post from Warren RECC, power is out again for areas served by the West Bowling Green Substation.

Warren RECC says in the post, “We have our substation and line crews working to restore power. We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience. We know it’s been a long day!”

_____

UPDATE: 5/22/21 7:58 p.m.

According to social media posts from Warren RECC, the outage was caused by a blown fuse.

Warren RECC says in a post, “A fuse blew in the substation. We’ve replaced the fuse & are again restoring service in sections. We’re working quickly & safely to restore power to all.”

Warren RECC says a majority of customers have been restored.

----

On Saturday a Warren RECC power outage has 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road without power.

According to a social media post crews have been dispatched and are en route to restore power.

Warren RECC has not released the cause of the outage.

WBKO News will update this story with more information as follows.

We have an outage affecting 2,400 members in the Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road area (West Bowling). Crews have been dispatched and are en route to restore power.

Posted by Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle wreck on Briggs Hill Road
UPDATE: Man on motorcycle killed after crash on Morgantown Road
KSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County
Kentucky Downs
Expansion plans for Kentucky Downs in Warren County denied
BGPD is looking for a suspect in a series of graffiti incidents.
UPDATE: BGPD searching for graffiti suspect

Latest News

Bowling Green following the housing trend, becoming a sellers market
Home owners taking advantage of seller’s market in Bowling Green
Over 8,000 people unemployed, and 8,000 jobs posted across South Central Kentucky
Over 8,000 people unemployed and 8,000 jobs posted across south central Kentucky
On Saturdays, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church worships at their second location.
Churches united in faith in Smiths Grove
Warming trend ahead!
It's getting hot in here!
Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road
Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road