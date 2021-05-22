UPDATE: Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: 10:24 p.m.
According to a social media post from Warren RECC, power is out again for areas served by the West Bowling Green Substation.
Warren RECC says in the post, “We have our substation and line crews working to restore power. We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience. We know it’s been a long day!”
_____
UPDATE: 5/22/21 7:58 p.m.
According to social media posts from Warren RECC, the outage was caused by a blown fuse.
Warren RECC says in a post, “A fuse blew in the substation. We’ve replaced the fuse & are again restoring service in sections. We’re working quickly & safely to restore power to all.”
Warren RECC says a majority of customers have been restored.
----
On Saturday a Warren RECC power outage has 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road without power.
According to a social media post crews have been dispatched and are en route to restore power.
Warren RECC has not released the cause of the outage.
WBKO News will update this story with more information as follows.
