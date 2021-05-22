UPDATE: Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: 10:24 p.m.

According to a social media post from Warren RECC, power is out again for areas served by the West Bowling Green Substation.

Warren RECC says in the post, “We have our substation and line crews working to restore power. We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience. We know it’s been a long day!”

Unfortunately we have once again lost the circuit fed by the West Bowling Green Substation. We have our substation and line crews working to restore power. We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience. We know it's been a long day! — Warren RECC (@WarrenRECC) May 23, 2021

_____

UPDATE: 5/22/21 7:58 p.m.

According to social media posts from Warren RECC, the outage was caused by a blown fuse.

Warren RECC says in a post, “A fuse blew in the substation. We’ve replaced the fuse & are again restoring service in sections. We’re working quickly & safely to restore power to all.”

We'd like to thank everyone for their patience. While we were bringing the last sections back on from today's earlier outage, a fuse blew in the substation. We've replaced the fuse & are again restoring service in sections. We're working quickly & safely to restore power to all. — Warren RECC (@WarrenRECC) May 23, 2021

Warren RECC says a majority of customers have been restored.

Outage Update: There are currently 400 members still without power, down from 2,400, in the west Bowling Green area. Crews have been able to restore power one section at a time, and will continue to work on restoring power to the remaining 400 members. — Warren RECC (@WarrenRECC) May 22, 2021

----

On Saturday a Warren RECC power outage has 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road without power.

According to a social media post crews have been dispatched and are en route to restore power.

Warren RECC has not released the cause of the outage.

WBKO News will update this story with more information as follows.

We have an outage affecting 2,400 members in the Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road area (West Bowling). Crews have been dispatched and are en route to restore power. Posted by Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.