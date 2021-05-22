WKU Softball falls to Georgia in NCAA Opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball fell in a six-inning, 11-3 decision at Georgia to open play in the NCAA Tournament Athens Regional on Friday. Kennedy Sullivan drew the start in the circle and delivered three of WKU’s eight hits for her 12th multi-hit game of the season.

WKU moved to 31-14 with the loss to move into the consolation side of the Athens Regional bracket.

Shelby Nunn took over in relief in the first inning and worked 5.1 innings, keeping the Hilltoppers in the game. Nunn struck out five while allowing four hits, five walks and three earned runs. Gardner would close out the game in the circle for the Tops.

The Hilltoppers struck first to open the game after Paige Carter drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Jordan Ridge, took third on a wild pitch and then scored on a Sullivan double.

UGA answered back in the bottom of the first with a three-run home run to take the lead before WKU scratched across runs in the fourth and fifth frames to knot it at 3-3.

Georgia came back again in the bottom of the fifth and took a 5-3 lead after Lacey Fincher connected for her second homer of the game.

The Bulldogs would go on to add six more runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game early with the 11-3 decision.

The Hilltoppers will take on UNC Greensboro on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT elimination game. The winner of that game will take on the loser of the Duke – Georgia contest

