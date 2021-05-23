Advertisement

Bowling Green shuts out Glasgow 7-0

Glasgow vs Bowling Green
Glasgow vs Bowling Green(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Battle of The Barrens was held at Barren County High School on May 22. Bowling Green played two games defeating Russellville 9-6.

In their second game of the day they took on the Glasgow Scotties shutting them out 7-0.

You can find the other scores from Battle of the Barrens and other softball and baseball scores at https://www.wbko.com/sports/scoreboard/

