Advertisement

Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) -A 6-year-old California boy was killed in a road rage shooting during the morning rush hour. The gunman is still at large, and while the investigation is ongoing, authorities have little information to work off.

Authorities say the mother of 6-year-old Aiden Leos was driving him to kindergarten Friday morning on the 55 Freeway in Orange, California. A road rage suspect fired a shot that went through the trunk and hit the little boy, who was in the back in a booster seat, in the stomach.

Aiden was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a...
Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a shot that went through the trunk and hit the little boy in the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.(Source: GoFundMe)

Investigators do not know yet how many shots were fired by the suspect. The details of the road rage incident are unclear.

A couple who was driving past pulled over to help the mother, who had taken her injured son out of the backseat.

“She was driving. Another car, I guess, passed her up. As she changed lanes, they got behind her and basically shot into the back of the car, and they hit her son,” Reyes Valdivia said.

The gunman is still at large. Detectives are asking anyone with dashcam or cell phone video to contact the California Highway Patrol. They are already looking at Caltrans cameras that may have captured the incident.

The 6-year-old victim’s sister, Alexis Cloonan, pleaded with the public for help Friday.

“Please help us find the people that did this to my little brother. He was only 6, and he was so sweet,” she said.

GoFundMe has been set up to help with the boy’s burial costs, replace the mother’s car and help pay for living expenses while she is not able to work after this tragedy. It has raised more than $140,000.

The CHP says the shooting is unrelated to dozens of pellet and BB gun attacks on freeway drivers across Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside Counties that began in early May.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle wreck on Briggs Hill Road
UPDATE: Man on motorcycle killed after crash on Morgantown Road
Warren RECC
UPDATE: Warren RECC outage impacts 2,400 customers on Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road
KSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County
Kentucky Downs
Expansion plans for Kentucky Downs in Warren County denied
BGPD is looking for a suspect in a series of graffiti incidents.
UPDATE: BGPD searching for graffiti suspect

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 13
Bowling Green following the housing trend, becoming a sellers market
Home owners taking advantage of seller’s market in Bowling Green
Over 8,000 people unemployed, and 8,000 jobs posted across South Central Kentucky
Over 8,000 people unemployed and 8,000 jobs posted across south central Kentucky
A fatal shooting occurred at a New Jersey house party late Saturday night.
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating multiple shootings that...
13 wounded, 14-year-old girl killed in gunfight at unauthorized SC concert