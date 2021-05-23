Churches united in faith in Smiths Grove

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Holy Trinity Lutheran Church has been worshipping in a second location, at First Christian Church in Smiths Grove.

Both churches united by faith.

Pastor Mark Press of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church spoke on the unity, “Pastor Toopes and I had the desire to expand the influence of our congregation and we tried to establish a church in Franklin, but that just seemed like, God closed the doors and when we started thinking about Smith’s Grove doors opened up. Velta talked to Pastor White here, First Christian Church, and there was a real open welcome that they extended to us and so we decided to try to establish a second site here at Smiths Grove.”

On Saturdays, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church worships at their second location.

“So we’ve had a number of folks who have, you know, found an openness here, I guess, and, and a readiness to, to receive them and to receive their stories, and to live out those stories under the good news,” says Pastor Press.

Pastor Linda White spoke on letting them worship at her church.

“The First Christian Church Disciples of Christ is very strong on humanism, only working with other people, other congregations and so when the Lutheran Church approached us, we were more than happy to open our doors. So they would have a place to worship in Smiths Grove,” says Pastor White.

Members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church are happy with the opportunity to worship at the second location.

“I think that has been a really nice thing about Smiths Grove even before this happened that churches cooperated and did things together,” says Velta Rose Smith, a congregation member.

Pastor Press says he’s grateful to Pastor White.

“Thank you so much for everything that you’ve done. your arms and your hearts have been open to us and we just thank God for you and and ask him to continue to bless your ministry,” says Press.

