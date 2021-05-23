Advertisement

Franklin-Simpson County High School seniors celebrate graduation

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several high school seniors across south-central Kentucky were able to celebrate a huge milestone in their lives this weekend graduation.

The 2020-2021 school year was filled with experiences these seniors had never had to face in their academic careers. From switching to virtual learning to in-person learning then back to virtual, and finally ending the school year in person.

Franklin Simpson County High School celebrated their 2021 graduation on Sunday at Diddle Arena. Each student received 10 tickets for the graduation ceremony to celebrate with friends and family.

“The class of 2021 you’ve overcome many obstacles and barriers that have appeared over the past 18 months of education that nobody in this arena has ever witnessed. You’ve persevered you are resilient, you conquered, you’ve done all of those things. Now is the time for us to celebrate,” said Superintendent Tim Schlosser.

Congratulations to all of the class of 2021 graduates who celebrated the completion of their high school career this weekend.

