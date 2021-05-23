Advertisement

Home owners taking advantage of seller’s market in Bowling Green

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The housing market is currently a seller’s market and some homeowners are taking advantage and getting the best price for their home.

According to a local real estate agent, many homes in the Bowling Green area are selling for over the original asking price or even thousands of dollars over the asking price.

Chip Hightower added he has had a few homeowners sell their homes and then rent a property before purchasing another home.

“It’s no fun to move twice. But if people have had moving on their radar and have kind of been thinking about it, maybe in a year or two, and they see their neighbor’s house sell you in a week for a good price that they didn’t feel like they were going to get. They’re making the decision to sell. Instead of going into that same market and trying to find something to buy, they’re renting, they’re moving into their mom’s basement, or they’re buying a smaller house. That’s also a strategy is they’ll buy into a smaller house, that’s easier to sell in a couple of years,” said Chip Hightower, real estate agent.

Hightower added that right now in the Bowling Green housing market there is around a 2 month supply of homes. Typically there is a 6 to 7 month supply of homes.

