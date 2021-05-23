Advertisement

Hot Rods take down Braves 2-1, recapture Division Lead

BG Hot Rods logo
(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-6) beat the Rome Braves (10-7) 2-1 on Saturday night at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Bowling Green brought in the first two runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning off Rome starter Mitch Stallings. Ruben Cardenas was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He stole second and moved up to third on a passed ball. Niko Hulsizer walked with one out and Jordan Qsar singled, bringing in Cardenas.

After the Hot Rods took a 1-0 lead, the Braves brought in reliever Lisandro Santos to face Tanner Dodson, who walked to load the bases. Pedro Martinez followed with another walk, bringing in Hulsizer for the second run, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

Rome broke onto the scoreboard in the eighth inning off Hot Rods pitcher Evan McKendry. Cody Milligan led off with a single and moved up to third on Riley Delgado’s single. Michael Harris drove in Milligan with a sacrifice fly to right field, but that’s all the Braves could muster as the Hot Rods went on to win 2-1.

The win puts the Hot Rods back up over the Braves for the High A East Division lead.

The Hot Rods and Braves play the series finale on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch.

