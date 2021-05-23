Tops beat UNCG, 8-4, before falling to Duke in extras

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball opened Saturday with an 8-4 elimination-game win over UNC Greensboro to extend its season another game before falling to No. 13-seeded Duke, 4-0, in a 12-inning heartbreaker from the NCAA Tournament Athens Regional.

Against UNC Greenwood, the Hilltoppers exploded for a 4-0 lead in their first trip to the plate on Saturday thanks to two-run home runs from both Kennedy Sullivan and Taylor Sanders.

WKU tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend its lead out to 8-0. Kennedy Sullivan struck for a bases-loaded base hit to advance everyone 90 feet and push the Hilltopper lead to 5-0 before Brylee Hage sent a bases-clearing double to left-center, making the score 8-0.

UNCG fought back in its next trip to the plate and cut the deficit back to four runs but the Hilltoppers retired the last seven batters for UNCG to get the final say.

Later in the second game against Duke, the sides stayed scoreless until the final frame when Duke struck for four runs off a pair of Hilltopper errors.

Maddie Bowlds would set a new single-game record with 20 putouts in the outing. She passed head coach Amy Tudor and Shelly Floyd who were both tied at 19.

The Hilltoppers close the season at 32-15 after going 5-1 in postseason elimination games.

WKU Softball is now 5-6 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

