Tracking heat and pollen!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High counts of pollen are rolling into South Central KY due to grass and trees! If you’re prone to allergies you’ll definitely need those medications these next few days.

Unusually high counts of pollen this afternoon! (wbko)

The UV index for the area is currently a 10. This is considered “very high” and indicates that a sunburn can occur after being unprotected outside for 15-25 minutes. These conditions drag into the beginning of our work week with daytime highs flirting with the low 90s. If you plan on going to a vineyard for National Wine Day on Tuesday you’ll want to prepare yourself well because it’ll be H-O-T. Isolated showers and thunderstorms move into the area by Wednesday as highs dip into the mid 80s. Rain continues into Thursday and even Friday! Though thunderstorm activity will be likely, we’re not expecting anything severe to occur. Daytime highs will struggle to get past 80 by Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately the rain will not be out of our region throughout the weekend. If you have any outdoor work to get done you’ll want to do it before Wednesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 92. Low 65, winds S-5

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High 92. Low 67, winds S-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 86. Low 67, winds SW-11

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 96 (1921)

Record Low: 38 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+0.64″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+3.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 61 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen Count: High (8.6 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (2830 Mold Spore Count)

