Advertisement

Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend

By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

The numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday, about 90% of what it did on the equivalent Sunday in 2019.

At the same time in 2020, the TSA reported 267,000 screenings.

The latest numbers beat last week’s record as the nation appears to be easing out of the pandemic.

With more travelers, come more reports of passengers violating mask rules.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

With the Memorial Day holiday coming, airports around the country are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Police Department
One dead after shooting in Glasgow, police looking for suspect
Glasgow shooting victim's home and the suspect's car.
Longtime friend described Glasgow shooting victim as ‘kind’
Man captures bear on property in Barren County.
Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight
Gavel, AP
Two Allen Co. realtors indicted for auction bid rigging
4 people found dead on Ohio Co. property
Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified

Latest News

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a banner...
Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians
Top priority continues to remain on organizing safe and secure Olympic Games for everyone, IOC...
IOC president: Safe Olympics is top priority
Jayden Thomas, a senior political science and international affairs major from Glasgow, has...
WKU student awarded $25000 Boren Scholarship
Today will be a good day to be out on the waters - but beyond that, there will be some hit or...
Another hot day before we cool down into the holiday weekend
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Arizona's vote was accurate despite the partisan...
Arizona Secretary of State defends 2020 election