Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man captured a bear running on his farm in broad daylight Sunday afternoon.

To his own surprise, Josh Komar took the video on his farm near the Hiseville area. In his closest proximity to it, he said the bear was about 100 yards away from him.

He grabbed his phone in time to capture the bear on video running away.

“I’ve never seen a bear in the wild period,” expressed Komar. " I’ve been to the Smokies. You know, they say you’re gonna see a fire if you go down there. And we were seeing one and see one on the back of the farm.”

According to Komar, he contacted Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to let them know about the bear spotting. Fish and Wildlife say they had a report last Thursday from another individual in the same general area.

Black bears are more common to be spotted in eastern Kentucky.

Fish and Wildlife say oak forests matured after extensive logging efforts of the early 1900s, bears recolonized these habitats from our neighboring states of West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee. Therefore, the return of the black bears over the past two decades “is proving to be a true wildlife success story.”

Black bears are naturally fearful of people and adverse encounters with people are extremely rare. However, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife advises the public to never approach or feed a bear, which can result in a negative encounter. If you ever encounter a bear, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife urges people to keep a safe distance and never approach the bear.

Residents of an area where a bear has been spotted should secure their garbage in a garage or other building, not leave pet food or bird feed outside, and clean and store barbecue grills.

If somebody feels a bear is posing an immediate danger, we recommend calling local law enforcement.

