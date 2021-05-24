Advertisement

Cave City man arrested on drug charges

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday afternoon, the Barren River Drug Task Force and the Cave City Police Department went to the Countryside Inn Motel in Cave City in reference to a drug investigation.

According to the report, officers were allowed into the room and could detect the odor of marijuana. Authorities said a DTF detective saw 41-year-old Billy Joe Johnson trying to hide several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and other items in a drawer. According to the report, officers were granted permission to search by the renter of the room and found six baggies of crystal meth along with a bag of marijuana, pills and cash.

Johnson was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st (> or = 2 grams of meth), tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 2nd – drug unspecified, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

